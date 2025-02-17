160-year old slab of cherry wood

This is the chest-of-drawers top I removed so Clare & I could wiggle the chest into our vehicle for later transport out east.Later in the day I found a “ball” of wood fibers on the kitchen floor. I was sure it was connected to the dresser, but I didn’t think more about it.Now in the evening as I consider possible photos to document the construction of this piece of furniture while it’s partially disassembled, I see part of the “history” and I see what that ball of wood fibers was.The zip-lock bag in the photo has the eight screws I removed to take the top off the chest, but these were clearly not part of the original, 19th century construction. Originally, the top was attached to the frame with nine dowels.* Three remaining dowel stubs are visible in the photo (two along the right edge and one near the drill bit on the front edge). So it was a disintegrated dowel of wood fibers that I had found earlier in the day. Mystery solved, and construction-and-repair strategies revealed.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* An odd number, you ask? Yes. Two along each side and three along the back, but only two on the front edge. The center of the front edge had a lock for the top drawer.[ PXL_20250218_012219767_LE15tm :: cell phone ]