“Times Square” by rhoing
“Times Square”

Just a completed jigsaw puzzle. Our excuse to listen to podcasts. Our two favorites: “This Day in Esoteric Political History” and “Literally”. Find them wherever you get your podcasts. You know, as the commercials go.

Art by Michael Storrings.
Grid size is 31×34, so for us it was a 1,053-piece puzzle … as there is one piece missing.
(I put a piece of white paper behind it: 17 rows down, 13 columns from the left).

We borrowed the puzzle from a friend and she left a Post-It Note on the box cover with an arrow pointing to the location of the missing piece. We were grateful to know what piece not to look for!

» This puzzle at Galison
» Artist Michael Storrings

[ PXL_20250220_173023534_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
42% complete

