“Times Square”

Just a completed jigsaw puzzle. Our excuse to listen to podcasts. Our two favorites: “This Day in Esoteric Political History” and “Literally”. Find them wherever you get your podcasts. You know, as the commercials go.Art by Michael Storrings.Grid size is 31×34, so for us it was a 1,053-piece puzzle … as there is one piece missing.(I put a piece of white paper behind it: 17 rows down, 13 columns from the left).We borrowed the puzzle from a friend and she left a Post-It Note on the box cover with an arrow pointing to the location of the missing piece. We were grateful to know what pieceto look for![ PXL_20250220_173023534_LE15tm :: cell phone ]