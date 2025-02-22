Sign up
156 / 365
“Coldest Night of the Year”
A now-annual 5K walk for our local warming center. This is Clare with our friend Bobbie.
It’s a national fundraiser throughout the U.S. and Canada.
CNOY, U.S.
•
Carbondale
(I’m in the first photo, talking with another
Habitat volunteer
)
CNOY, Canada
[ PXL_20250222_230131721_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4762
photos
46
followers
43
following
42% complete
Casablanca
That's a great candid, natural and happy
March 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
Looks like fun while doing excellent fund raising.
March 7th, 2025
