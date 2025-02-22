Previous
“Coldest Night of the Year” by rhoing
156 / 365

“Coldest Night of the Year”

A now-annual 5K walk for our local warming center. This is Clare with our friend Bobbie.

It’s a national fundraiser throughout the U.S. and Canada.
» CNOY, U.S.
    • Carbondale (I’m in the first photo, talking with another Habitat volunteer)
» CNOY, Canada

» Main album

[ PXL_20250222_230131721_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca ace
That's a great candid, natural and happy
March 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Looks like fun while doing excellent fund raising.
March 7th, 2025  
