157 / 365
Worlds opening up…
With simple books, she no longer needs grandparent help. I’m not usually the “A-team” (first-choice) if Mimi is around, and that’s okay, but even so, this is a fascinating and wonderful time of life-and-learning to be a witness to. 🥰
[ PXL_20250225_204847278_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4765
photos
46
followers
43
following
43% complete
Views
3
Album
Extras
Taken
25th February 2025 3:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reading
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm25feb
