Previous
158 / 365
Excursion!
We were charged with taking care of this plush toy again today, so here his buckled in to go to the grocery store…
» Main album
[ PXL_20250226_172601643_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4767
photos
46
followers
43
following
43% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Taken
26th February 2025 12:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grandchildren
,
plush toy
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tm26feb
,
tm-p8
Mags
ace
LOL! That's so cute and something to show your granddaughter. =)
March 8th, 2025
