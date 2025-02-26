Previous
Excursion! by rhoing
Excursion!

We were charged with taking care of this plush toy again today, so here his buckled in to go to the grocery store…

[ PXL_20250226_172601643_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
LOL! That's so cute and something to show your granddaughter. =)
March 8th, 2025  
