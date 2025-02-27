Steve was at work.The grandkids were in school and day care.What else were we supposed to do? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯We got Monte Cristo bagels at the Bagel Bar and headed to Tree House.Yeah, and I may have embarrassed Clare a bit. There was a large group, or two smaller groups that seemed to know each other, occupying a couple large tables in a corner. We were conjecturing on what kind of a group it was. It definitely seemed to be a “work thing.” They had a couple large boxes filled with objects that they took out and eventually put back in the boxes, though we couldn’t identify the objects from a distance. I initially wondered if it were a retirement party. It was mostly men: maybe a dozen or so men and three women. We thought we’d singled out the office manager or boss as one of the women. Clare, Jenny & I eventually decided it must be some kind of team building activity.Channeling Clare’s late dad, I finally walked over to the two tables. “I wish I could say we had a pool going as to what this event is, but the truth is we don’t have a pool.”It was a team building event. From a P&G office in Andover. I had a lovely chat with them. Apparently there are team building exercises using products from a single company; they mentioned Coke. But as P&G folks, they apparently used their own. I have no idea how the objects were used, but they seemed to be having a good time. And with beer and pizza at Tree House, Tewksbury, why not? :)Also, we had the office boss all wrong.[ PXL_20250227_181515026_LE15tm :: cell phone ]