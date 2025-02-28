My southpaw 😀

Clare and I have two daughters: one is left-handed (like me) and one is not.Our left-handed daughter has two children: neither is left-handed.This is our right-handed daughter’s daughter and she’s showing left-handedness. “Click” (my nickname with this one because of my Clic reading glasses) is happy. 😀Here she is painting at an easel.A semi-significant college regret: I wish I had taken a course that covered genetics. I know, I could probably find a resource to learn about dominant and recessive genes, but I have never taken the time…[ PXL_20250228_225214806_LE15tm :: cell phone ]