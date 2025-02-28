Previous
My southpaw 😀
My southpaw 😀

Clare and I have two daughters: one is left-handed (like me) and one is not.

Our left-handed daughter has two children: neither is left-handed.

This is our right-handed daughter’s daughter and she’s showing left-handedness. “Click” (my nickname with this one because of my Clic reading glasses) is happy. 😀

Here she is painting at an easel.

A semi-significant college regret: I wish I had taken a course that covered genetics. I know, I could probably find a resource to learn about dominant and recessive genes, but I have never taken the time…

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Jackie Snider
Sweet picture.
March 9th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Cute little one.
March 9th, 2025  
