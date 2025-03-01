In my academic career, much of my work was in the area of modelling the decision-making of individual businesses and consumers. In this photo, I observe that
• the cat has chosen to be on the opposite side of the door from the grandchildren.
• I have chosen to be on the same side of the door as the grandchildren.
Moral of the story: Different decision-makers will look at the same circumstances and make different choices. (This reminds me of a “Night Gallery” episode, but that’s a real digression!)