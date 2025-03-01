Previous
Choices by rhoing
161 / 365

Choices

In my academic career, much of my work was in the area of modelling the decision-making of individual businesses and consumers. In this photo, I observe that
    • the cat has chosen to be on the opposite side of the door from the grandchildren.
    • I have chosen to be on the same side of the door as the grandchildren.

Moral of the story: Different decision-makers will look at the same circumstances and make different choices. (This reminds me of a “Night Gallery” episode, but that’s a real digression!)

[ PXL_20250301_213952292_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

