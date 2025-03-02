Previous
Hitster by rhoing
162 / 365

Hitster

The adults play games while the grandchildren have their “quiet time”; none of them takes a nap now. This game is Hitster.

Grace’s starting card is the red song card, “Haddaway, 1993, ‘What Is Love.’”

The other card in front of her has a QR code. Jenny scanned the QR code and a new song plays on her phone.

Grace has to decide whether the song that’s playing was released before 1993 or after 1993.

If she places it correctly, then she keeps the new song card and on her next turn she will hear a third song and she will have to correctly place the new song on her timeline before, between, or after her two cards.

Play continues until someone accumulates ten correctly-ordered song cards.

It gets really hard, really fast as you get cards bunched up together in time. We’ve had songs from the 1920s up to 2021, so it’s possible to get some large gaps, potentially — potentially! — making it easier to place the next song.

In the photo, Grace seems to think the new song was 1993-or-later, but from the look on Jenny’s face, Jenny is not so sure that’s right. It’s a fun game that prompts recollections about what was going on in your life when a song came out.

[ PXL_20250302_175955670_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Sounds very intriguing and fun!
March 10th, 2025  
