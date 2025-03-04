Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
‘Mission Accomplished’ [Travel day]
Dresser delivered.
Closet door repaired.
Quality time with the kids and grandkids.
Now we have to get well again.
Main album
PXL_20250304_235704731_LE15tm :: cell phone
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Album
Extras
Taken
4th March 2025 5:57pm
antique
,
dresser
,
clamps
,
antiques
,
dressers
,
heirlooms
,
chest of drawers
,
wood furniture
,
travel-day
,
chest-of-drawers
,
tm-p8
,
tm04mar
,
cherry chest
