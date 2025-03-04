Previous
‘Mission Accomplished’ [Travel day] by rhoing
164 / 365

‘Mission Accomplished’ [Travel day]

Dresser delivered.
Closet door repaired.
Quality time with the kids and grandkids.
Now we have to get well again.

» Main album

[ PXL_20250304_235704731_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact