The back of the puzzle

Letter grids. We’ve seen a few of these over the years. This is the first time I’ve actually used this characteristic. Since it was a tall (“portrait” orientation) puzzle and Clare & I work on opposite sides of the table from one another, once we got close to the end, I would turn over a piece and leave the “C” and “F” pieces for her since those were at the bottom and I would work in the “A” and “D” pieces.
I’ve posted a small section of a puzzle-back with letters before, but today I flipped the whole thing over (with a supplemental puzzle board). :)