Previous
The back of the puzzle by rhoing
165 / 365

The back of the puzzle

Letter grids. We’ve seen a few of these over the years. This is the first time I’ve actually used this characteristic. Since it was a tall (“portrait” orientation) puzzle and Clare & I work on opposite sides of the table from one another, once we got close to the end, I would turn over a piece and leave the “C” and “F” pieces for her since those were at the bottom and I would work in the “A” and “D” pieces.

I’ve posted a small section of a puzzle-back with letters before, but today I flipped the whole thing over (with a supplemental puzzle board). :)

» Main album

[ PXL_20250313_161050384_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
That's cool! I've never seen one like that!
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Interesting!
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact