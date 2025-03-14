Previous
A new weather term
A new weather term

This is what the rain left on my car a week ago. Apparently it’s called “dirty rain” or “dust rain.” According to a St. Louis area meteorologist, “This can happen when strong winds carry dust particles from dry, arid regions and mix with rain drops. The dust is particularly common in areas affected by drought. When a storm system moves through, it can pick up these airborne particles and carry them across long distances, only to have them fall back to Earth when rain hits. This results in the muddy spots you've seen on cars and outdoor surfaces.”

