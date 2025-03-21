Sign up
167 / 365
The mayor stops to say ‘Thank you’
Apparently there had been a fairly run-down house on this lot and the city mayor (left) stopped today to say “thank you” to Habitat for Humanity for developing this property with a new home.
[ PXL_20250321_141043524_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4812
photos
46
followers
44
following
Tags
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm21mar
,
home construction
,
tm-habitat4
