169 / 365
Tall and thin
Another National Parks puzzle. It turns out it’s from a woman-owned puzzle company, True South Puzzle Co.
We had to work this one “sideways,” as it measures 12×36" and our puzzle board is only 24" wide.
» This puzzle at True South:
America’s National Parks
»
About True South
» Main album
[ PXL_20250328_195315729_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
national parks
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
tm-p8
,
tm28mar
,
true south
,
750pce
,
thomas mulholland
Mags
ace
How unusual!
March 29th, 2025
