Tall and thin by rhoing
Tall and thin

Another National Parks puzzle. It turns out it’s from a woman-owned puzzle company, True South Puzzle Co.

We had to work this one “sideways,” as it measures 12×36" and our puzzle board is only 24" wide.

[ PXL_20250328_195315729_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Mags ace
How unusual!
March 29th, 2025  
