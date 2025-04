Church pews. Old-time craftsmanship.St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Ohio.This was a good practice edit with ON1 Photo Raw. I blurred the background, but it was helpful to set the Blur filter to 100 to see what parts of the image were blurred and should be sharp, before setting the filter to its final setting of 10.[ PXL_20250405_205621146_LE15tm :: cell phone ]