Previous
171 / 365
Committed to the cause
I may have to remove this post, but I do wonder how this owner’s food bills and investment values are doing and whether family members’ Social Security checks are arriving on time and whether any relatives or friends have lost their government jobs…
Terrible photo from a distance and ETSOOI’ed.
[ PXL_20250406_134032054-ON1 :: cell phone ]
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
license plates
,
license plate
,
tm-p8
,
tm06apr
,
vote2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I think he’s in danger of having his car scratched!! 🤣
April 9th, 2025
