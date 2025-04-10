Sign up
Previous
Next
174 / 365
Selfie in the copper pan [Filler]
Here ya go, Mags! If you toggle between this and the
earlier post
, you can see what a good job ON1’s Perfect Eraser did!
» Main album
[ PXL_20250409_002122631_LE15tm2 :: cell phone ]
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4872
photos
47
followers
45
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
174
4692
175
4693
176
4694
177
4695
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Taken
9th April 2025 5:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pots
,
pans
,
copper
,
saucepans
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p8
,
tm10apr
,
revere ware
,
sauce pans
