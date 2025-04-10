Previous
Selfie in the copper pan [Filler] by rhoing
Selfie in the copper pan [Filler]

Here ya go, Mags! If you toggle between this and the earlier post, you can see what a good job ON1’s Perfect Eraser did!

[ PXL_20250409_002122631_LE15tm2 :: cell phone ]
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
