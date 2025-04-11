Sign up
174 / 365
Holly flowers … and the killer thorns
Possibly
Ilex opaca
(American holly), but I think I tried for a species ID with my friend the plant systematics expert without success. His PhytoImages site finds 1000 species in the Ilex genus.
» Genus page: [
iNaturalist
]
» Images: [
PhytoImages.siu.edu
Not a secure https connection
]
11th April 2025
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
holly
,
yaupon
,
winterberry
,
tmflowers
,
cassina
,
tmplants
,
ilex
,
aquifoliaceae
,
tmleaves
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm11apr
,
inkberry
,
catberry
,
gallberry
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
The thorns!
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely macro shot!
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Yes, but nice blooms. Mine will probably not bloom for another couple of years after the fierce pruning they got last year.
April 13th, 2025
