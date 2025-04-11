Previous
Holly flowers … and the killer thorns by rhoing
174 / 365

Holly flowers … and the killer thorns

Possibly Ilex opaca (American holly), but I think I tried for a species ID with my friend the plant systematics expert without success. His PhytoImages site finds 1000 species in the Ilex genus.

» Genus page: [ iNaturalist ]
» Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu Not a secure https connection ]

» Main album

[ PXL_20250411_235149196_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam The thorns!
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely macro shot!
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
@rhoing Yes, but nice blooms. Mine will probably not bloom for another couple of years after the fierce pruning they got last year.
April 13th, 2025  
