Previous
177 / 365
Cell phone phenomenon
Back [right] pocket of blue jeans. Anyone else have this? My usual blue jeans fail is the knees. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
» Main album
[ PXL_20250413_155820900_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4872
photos
47
followers
45
following
48% complete
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
174
4692
175
4693
176
4694
177
4695
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
13th April 2025 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pants
,
tear
,
tears
,
cell phone
,
torn
,
blue jeans
,
shrug
,
tm-p8
,
tm13apr
