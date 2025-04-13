Previous
Cell phone phenomenon by rhoing
177 / 365

Cell phone phenomenon

Back [right] pocket of blue jeans. Anyone else have this? My usual blue jeans fail is the knees. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

» Main album

[ PXL_20250413_155820900_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact