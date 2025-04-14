Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Trusses [Filler]
Just an interesting perspective, I thought, at the current Habitat for Humanity build, at which I am volunteering.
[ PXL_20250412_165151000_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4874
photos
47
followers
45
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
175
4693
176
4694
177
4695
4696
178
Tags
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm14apr
,
home construction
,
tm-habitat4
