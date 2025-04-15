Soffit covers the underside of the roof overhang for protection, ventilation, and aesthetic benefits. Together with fascia, they box in the lower edge of a roof and protect it from weather damage. While soffit helps a house to “breathe” and vent hot air, it’s still part of a system to keep water out. I continue to be amazed by how much time, effort and specialized materials and tools are used to keep rain and moisture out of the boxes we call “houses” and “homes.”I had a short work morning at the Habitat site (morning eye doctor appointment). It’s just three steps, but it’s mildly surprising to me that it’s not just two.First the F-channel is stapled to the wood board on the left. The F-channel has a slot into which the soffit is inserted.Next, the soffit has to be cut to length. I asked the previous site supervisor if roof overhangs were standardized. They are not. He said that our group always specifies a 12" overhang. So the soffit stock has to be cut into 12" pieces.Finally, the 12" piece is inserted into the F-channel on one side and the slot of the previous piece of soffit on the adjacent side and stapled into place.My annual eye exam went well. No new prescription for my “close work,” but I am contemplating prescription glasses and stick-on sunglasses for driving. “Contemplating” because the bill will be upwards of $400. I’ll critically consider how much I might want them on our next long, two-day drive to visit the kids and grandkids.For now, we’re getting ready to host our older daughter’s family for a week. Two of them have their Easter break next week. As Clare and I search (locally) for a home with no stairs, less square-footage, and [hopefully] less yard maintenance, we think our daughter wants one more visit to the place she called home for 9+ years…[ PXL_20250415_145438856_LE15tm :: cell phone ]