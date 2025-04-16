Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
180 / 365
Grandchildren are coming!
I was busy hanging “fairy lights” in the bedrooms where the two grandchildren will be sleeping [separately],* and this view caught my eye as I was passing by the bathroom they will use.
» Not my first post of a
Rubbermaid plastic stool
!
April 16 posts
(16; no misses)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* They have fairy lights in their bedrooms at home. The soft LEDs make for a night light-substitute.
[ PXL_20250416_231933319_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4878
photos
47
followers
45
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
177
4695
4696
178
4697
179
180
4698
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Taken
17th April 2025 4:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
stool
,
stools
,
tm-p8
,
tm16apr
,
rubbermaid
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fairy lights! How utterly wonderful. Those little step stools are useful things. We used to have them for our boy!
April 25th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Looks ready for the grands,
April 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close