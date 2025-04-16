Previous
Grandchildren are coming! by rhoing
Grandchildren are coming!

I was busy hanging “fairy lights” in the bedrooms where the two grandchildren will be sleeping [separately],* and this view caught my eye as I was passing by the bathroom they will use.
* They have fairy lights in their bedrooms at home. The soft LEDs make for a night light-substitute.

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fairy lights! How utterly wonderful. Those little step stools are useful things. We used to have them for our boy!
April 25th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Looks ready for the grands,
April 25th, 2025  
