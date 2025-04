This house we didn’t get had some interesting plants in the gardens, including some May Apples that were flowering. I was looking forward to photo-cataloging everything, but alas, the owner accepted another [cash] offer.Submitted asor “Virginia Bluebells”: [ iNaturalist » Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ Missouri Botanical Garden » Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu April 17 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250417_185740188_LE15tm :: cell phone ]