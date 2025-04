Our 7½-year old granddaughter. If I tell her it’s for Mimi — and thisbe used for one of the frames I try to keep “current” — I can almost-always get cooperation from her. She has several adult teeth coming in right now.ON1 to remove a scratch from her forehead.Me: “Where’d you get that scratch?”Her: “I don’t know. Why doesask me that?”This shot will replace this one in the 5×7 frame. April 19 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250419_152847999_LE15tm :: cell phone ]