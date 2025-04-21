Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
184 / 365
Walking along Campus Lake
There were several attractions for the grandkids at Campus Lake today: a male-and-female Mallard duck pair, turtles, and a big bullfrog. I also talked to a couple guys doing field research on leeches at the water’s edge.
April 21 posts
(16; no misses)
[ PXL_20250421_160238311_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4887
photos
47
followers
45
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
4699
4700
4701
182
4702
183
184
4703
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Taken
21st April 2025 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
illinois
,
siuc
,
carbondale
,
campus lake
,
tm-p8
,
tm21apr
Corinne C
ace
This is magnificent!
April 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful trees and path to walk.
April 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close