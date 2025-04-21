Previous
Walking along Campus Lake by rhoing
Walking along Campus Lake

There were several attractions for the grandkids at Campus Lake today: a male-and-female Mallard duck pair, turtles, and a big bullfrog. I also talked to a couple guys doing field research on leeches at the water’s edge.

21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Corinne C ace
This is magnificent!
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful trees and path to walk.
April 30th, 2025  
