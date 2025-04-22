Sign up
185 / 365
Chicks and bunnies
A visit to our local farm store, Rural King, with the visiting grandchildren.
So many chicks — tubs ’n’ tubs of them!
April 22 posts
(15; missing
2020
)
[ PXL_20250422_193008206_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4889
photos
47
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Taken
22nd April 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
farm store
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
grandchild1
,
grandchild12
,
tm-p8
,
tm22apr
,
rural king
