Clare and I were both out of our cars in the passenger drop off area, so there was a bit of a rush saying good-byes and I was just snapping a few photos before I had to be back in my car. Didn’t know what I captured before I saw this a couple days later. Clearly, the kids did not want to say good-bye to Mimi and PapaThom. We count that as a “win,” indicating that they had a good time visiting us. We hope there will be future visits from these two with their backs to us… April 26 posts (16; no misses)[ PXL_20250424_220231862_LE15tm :: cell phone ]