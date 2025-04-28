Shepherd’s Purse [Filler]

A weed near the street in front of our house where an excavation company buried conduit for fiber optic eleven months ago. iNaturalist’s app, Seek, correctly identified it as Capsella bursa-pastoris
, or “Shepherd’s Purse.” I’m still awaiting confirmation from a human expert at iNaturalist, but my plant systematics friend says, “Yes, this is Capsella. Being a good weed it likes to grow in human disturbed habitats.”
The plant has an interesting life cycle, as described at Forage Colorado
: “Shepherd’s purse, Capsella bursa-pastoris
, is a small annual in the mustard family. It begins as a basal rosette with deeply lobed, lanceolate leaves. The lobes are often slightly pinched, giving them a unique look.
“It quickly bolts, sending up a flowering stalk with smaller, non-lobed leaves. The flower buds are in tiny clusters that have some resemblance to broccoli (a mustard relative). They open to reveal small, four-petaled, white flowers with the characteristic six stamens of most mustard plants; four stamens are tall, and two are short.
“The flowers quickly become flat, heart-shaped seed pods, which give it the name shepherd’s purse because they resemble a bag or purse. Each seed pod holds several tiny brown seeds. Shepherd's purse will continue to produce flowers and seed pods throughout the growing season.
“Like all mustards, the entire plant can be eaten! Shepherd’s purse is one of the mustards that tastes good and lacks many bitter or hot flavors that can be common in some other mustard plants. It is cultivated in parts of Asia for its edible leaves and roots. In Japan, it is one of seven plants used in an annual tradition known as the Festival of the Seven Herbs
. Like any mustard, once the plant flowers, its flavor can become a little more mustardy or hot, but it is still edible.”
