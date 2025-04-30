Previous
Even *older* tech! by rhoing
193 / 365

Even *older* tech!

This was a birthday gift from my brother … [drum roll] in 1990! It was a fun little tool/toy.

But it has to go. As stated in my other post for today, I’m getting serious about clearing out old tech—
     • Can’t keep everything forever
     • This is a home, not a museum
Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.

This device is no longer available new, but there are a few on eBay for $9.50 up to “$12.74 … or best offer.” So I’m confident in saying that this device (in contrast to the TI-83 Plus) is obsolete.

April 30 posts (17; no misses)

[ PXL_20250501_011258400_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
You could open a mini museum ;-)
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact