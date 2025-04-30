Even *older* tech!

This was a birthday gift from my brother … [drum roll] in 1990! It was a fun little tool/toy.
But it has to go. As stated in my other post for today, I’m getting serious about clearing out old tech—
• Can’t keep everything forever…
• This is a home, not a museum…
Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.
This device is no longer available new, but there are a few on eBay for $9.50 up to “$12.74 … or best offer.” So I’m confident in saying that this device (in contrast to the TI-83 Plus) is obsolete.