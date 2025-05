Even *older* tech!

everything

This was a birthday gift from my brother … [drum roll] in 1990! It was a fun little tool/toy.But it has to go. As stated in my other post for today, I’m getting serious about clearing out old tech—Either someone takes it off our hands or it goes to the recycling center.This device is no longer available new, but there are a few on eBay for $9.50 up to “$12.74 … or best offer.” So I’m confident in saying that this device (in contrast to the TI-83 Plus obsolete. April 30 posts (17; no misses)[ PXL_20250501_011258400_LE15tm :: cell phone ]