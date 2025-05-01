Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Birthday celebration
Our friends Greg and Suzanne came for dinner and Suzanne’s birthday is this month, so dessert came with candles and singing.
May 1 posts
(16; missing
2021
)
[ PXL_20250501_234148693_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st May 2025
1st May 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4907
photos
47
followers
45
following
53% complete
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
191
4710
192
4711
193
4712
194
4713
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
2nd May 2025 4:41am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
birthday
,
suzanne
,
tmsuzanne
,
tm-p8
,
tm01may
