Previous
Birthday celebration by rhoing
194 / 365

Birthday celebration

Our friends Greg and Suzanne came for dinner and Suzanne’s birthday is this month, so dessert came with candles and singing.

May 1 posts (16; missing 2021)

[ PXL_20250501_234148693_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact