Another of my film cameras that’s [finally] heading out the door. I don’t recall this one much, but apparently it was Kodak’s successor to its Instamatics.Only now have I opened the battery compartment for this one — coin, screwdriver or very stiff thumbnail required to open the compartment. Surprisingly, no corrosion.The battery is a K323L (9 volts): “Kodak Photolife lithium battery pack.”The battery is discontinued, so I guess this camera doesn’t get donated. May 2 posts (15; missing 2017 and 2018 [ PXL_20250502_192209160_LE15tm :: cell phone ]