Previous
Next
Lawn service [Filler] by rhoing
196 / 365

Lawn service [Filler]

This was taken a few days ago, when we mowed our lawn for — I’m pretty sure — the third time since our neighbors’ lawn was mowed. We are probably unusual in doing all of our own weeding-and-trimming and mowing (especially for our age and the size of our yard), but this is the problem when you hire a service to do the mowing: you are at the mercy of their schedule. If they have some personnel sick days, or equipment out of service, they get backed up and then the customers’ yards look like this. So for now we continue to do our own yard work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Looking back: May 3 posts (13; missing 2017, 2023, and 2024)

[ PXL_20250428_202129126~2_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact