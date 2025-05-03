Lawn service [Filler]

This was taken a few days ago, when we mowed our lawn for — I’m pretty sure — the third time since our neighbors’ lawn was mowed. We are probably unusual in doing all of our own weeding-and-trimming and mowing (especially for our age and the size of our yard), but this is the problem when you hire a service to do the mowing: you are at the mercy of their schedule. If they have some personnel sick days, or equipment out of service, they get backed up and then the customers’ yards look like this. So for now we continue to do our own yard work. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯