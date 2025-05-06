Previous
Gall by rhoing
197 / 365

Gall

Found this trimming the forsythia. Took photos (of course!) and after some hemming-and-hawing (“hem-and-hawing”?), I submitted photos to iNaturalist, BugGuide, and my plant systematics friend.

The only response so far is at BugGuide, where a contributing editor wrote, “This seems to be our first example of this form of Stem Gall, though other examples may have been frassed long ago. (...or moved to Unidentified Galls) I'm not sure.”

From my copy of A Botanist’s Vocabulary, a “gall” is a “mass of plant tissue developed around a wound from a parasitic insect, mite, bacterium, fungus, etc.”

So what is this? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Don’t know yet.

Submitted: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» A Botanist’s Vocabulary

May 6 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250506_222052403_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact