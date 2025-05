Found this trimming the forsythia. Took photos (of course!) and after some hemming-and-hawing (“hem-and-hawing”?), I submitted photos to iNaturalist, BugGuide, and my plant systematics friend.The only response so far is at BugGuide, where a contributing editor wrote, “This seems to be our first example of this form of Stem Gall, though other examples may have been frassed long ago. (...or moved to Unidentified Galls ) I'm not sure.”From my copy of, a “gall” is a “mass of plant tissue developed around a wound from a parasitic insect, mite, bacterium, fungus, etc.”So what is this? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Don’t know yet.Submitted: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist May 6 posts (16; missing 2018 [ PXL_20250506_222052403_LE15tm :: cell phone ]