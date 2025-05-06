Found this trimming the forsythia. Took photos (of course!) and after some hemming-and-hawing (“hem-and-hawing”?), I submitted photos to iNaturalist, BugGuide, and my plant systematics friend.
The only response so far is at BugGuide, where a contributing editor wrote, “This seems to be our first example of this form of Stem Gall, though other examples may have been frassed long ago. (...or moved to Unidentified Galls) I'm not sure.”
From my copy of A Botanist’s Vocabulary, a “gall” is a “mass of plant tissue developed around a wound from a parasitic insect, mite, bacterium, fungus, etc.”