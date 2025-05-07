Previous
A random abstract by rhoing
A random abstract

Saw this table leg and its shadow after finishing a workout on the indoor rower in the garage. Lots of editing: black-and-white filter and Perfect Eraser in ON1 Photo Raw.

7th May 2025

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That makes a really cool abstract
May 10th, 2025  
