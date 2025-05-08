Previous
Jim by rhoing
Jim

One of the faithful Habitat for Humanity volunteers. Someone noted that the person in charge of publicity was away momentarily (gone to the hardware store for joist hangers) and no one was taking photos. So Jim pulled out his phone and started snapping, and I pulled out mine to get a shot of him.

We now know Jim from church as well as from Habitat and he’s plugged in to so many networks that he seems to know everything that’s going on. He also seems to know when properties are going to be available … weeks before they’re actually listed. From Chicago, he’s very excited about the new pope.

