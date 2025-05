I made the decision to just open the camera and remove the film. No images lost! This roll had just been loaded and no photos had been taken. So imagine the expense of buying a battery, rewinding the film, sending it off for processing and getting back the results of processing a blank roll of film. Now the camera goes off to the Film Photography Project! May 9 posts (14; missing 2017 and 2018 [ PXL_20250509_150308536_LE15tm :: cell phone ]