Blue Wild Indigo by rhoing
201 / 365

Blue Wild Indigo

I don’t think I’ve ever tried to get this close to a single flower, but my phone camera did a decent job of this.

» Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu Not a secure https connection ]

Looking back: May 10 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250510_213216770_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
