Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
201 / 365
Blue Wild Indigo
I don’t think I’ve ever tried to get this close to a single flower, but my phone camera did a decent job of this.
» Species pages: [
Missouri Botanical Garden
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Images: [
PhytoImages.siu.edu
Not a secure https connection
]
Looking back
:
May 10 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250510_213216770_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4923
photos
47
followers
45
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Latest from all albums
4718
199
4719
4720
200
201
4721
202
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
10th May 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
blue false indigo
,
fabaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
baptisia australis
,
blue wild indigo
,
tall blue wild indigo
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm10may
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close