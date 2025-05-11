Sign up
202 / 365
Common Five-lined Skink
This guy was hanging around our picnic table at Scratch Brewing Company as we were enjoying a flight of beers with the crackers and cheese we brought with us.
Scratch Brewing Company
Submitted as
Plestiodon fasciatus
or "Common Five-lined Skink":
iNaturalist
]
Species page:
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20250511_181150903.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th May 2025
Tags
reptiles
lizards
reptilia
skinks
sauria
tm-p8
tm11may
common five-lined skink
scincidae
scincinae
plestiodon fasciatus
