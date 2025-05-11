Previous
Common Five-lined Skink by rhoing
202 / 365

Common Five-lined Skink

This guy was hanging around our picnic table at Scratch Brewing Company as we were enjoying a flight of beers with the crackers and cheese we brought with us.

» Scratch Brewing Company
» Submitted as Plestiodon fasciatus or “Common Five-lined Skink”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

[ PXL_20250511_181150903.PORTRAIT_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
