205 / 365
Unloading the dishwasher
Nothing mind-boggling. Just fanning out the handles of a set of measuring cups as I unloaded the dishwasher.
Looking back
:
May 14 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250514_133339361_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th May 2025
14th May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4932
photos
47
followers
45
following
56% complete
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
203
4723
204
4724
205
4725
4726
206
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
14th May 2025 6:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
handles
,
selective-coloring
,
measuring cups
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tm-p8
,
tm14may
