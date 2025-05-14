Previous
Unloading the dishwasher by rhoing
205 / 365

Unloading the dishwasher

Nothing mind-boggling. Just fanning out the handles of a set of measuring cups as I unloaded the dishwasher.

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
