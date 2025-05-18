I found these in the street in Marlborough, Massachusetts, in early March. They look like safe deposit box keys, but they are obviously a bit old now, with no identification of a possible owner(s). Although in the same general area, they were not together. I wonder what stories they might have to tell. I find it interesting that each has a different shape for placing on a key chain or ring, and also that the key at the top has a different number on the key and the disk on the small ring. So many questions!