Keys by rhoing
Keys

I found these in the street in Marlborough, Massachusetts, in early March. They look like safe deposit box keys, but they are obviously a bit old now, with no identification of a possible owner(s). Although in the same general area, they were not together. I wonder what stories they might have to tell. I find it interesting that each has a different shape for placing on a key chain or ring, and also that the key at the top has a different number on the key and the disk on the small ring. So many questions!

18th May 2025 18th May 25

Thom Mitchell

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great finds and very nice capture!
May 26th, 2025  
