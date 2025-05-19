Previous
Caterpillar killers… by rhoing
209 / 365

Caterpillar killers…

This nest is in a shrub next to my milkweed patch. Sigh. I’m pretty sure these are Northern Mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos) eggs.

» Submitted as Mimus polyglottos or “Northern Mockingbird”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

May 19 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250519_184103292_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact