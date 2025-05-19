Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Caterpillar killers…
This nest is in a shrub next to my milkweed patch. Sigh. I’m pretty sure these are Northern Mockingbird (
Mimus polyglottos
) eggs.
» Submitted as
Mimus polyglottos
or “Northern Mockingbird”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species page: [
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20250519_184103292_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
birds
bird
eggs
mockingbird
aves
northern mockingbird
mockingbirds
tmbirds
garden-visitor
mimidae
mimus polyglottos
tm-p8
tm19may
inaturalist-submitted
