An unknown species of Salvia. As advised by my plant systematics expert four years ago, “There are hundreds of species of Salvia and thousands of cultivated varieties. So from just a photo it is nearly impossible to say what you have. It looks like it has somein it, but who knows.” So it remains merely “Salvia.” A few species of butterflies seem to like this plant over the others we have.» Salvia page: [ iNaturalist » Salvia images: [ PhytoImages [ PXL_20250521_232252325_LE15tm :: cell phone ]