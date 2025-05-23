Previous
The starter strip by rhoing
213 / 365

The starter strip

There is definitely a method to installing vinyl siding. Vertically, it starts at the bottom, with subsequent strips locking on to the one below … so that water stays on the outside. This is the metal starter strip being nailed to the house. The first “run” of siding will lock on to this starter strip and away we’ll go.

The other method to installing siding is the choice of left-to-right or right-to-left. The choice depends on the direction from which one wants the seams to be invisible. Since this is a side of the house, we would want the seams to be invisible from the front of the house, which is to the right in the photo. Therefore, this side of the house will be sided from left-to-right (and the other side of the house will be sided right-to-left).

[ PXL_20250523_145751977_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
