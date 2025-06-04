Previous
Property records by rhoing
Property records

A few months ago, I investigated the online records for my parents’ Michigan home in which they mostly-raised their children. It led me to ask a law school professor about property records. In particular: How long must a county or government entity retain such records? She referred me to a colleague who actually taught real estate law. So, Wenona: how long? For. Ever.

Even now, disputes arise, so it’s probably a good thing that records are kept forever … and a good thing that records are being digitized to protect against that age old problem: courthouse fires.

Mags ace
Don't forget floods too. Nice capture!
July 10th, 2025  
