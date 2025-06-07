Previous
Bedding down for the night by rhoing
Bedding down for the night

Or so s/he thought. 6:30 p.m. and this was in the front yard garden, below the living room window. I inched closer and closer until off it dashed.

Probably a White-tailed Deer (Odocoileus virginianus); that seems to be what species is around here.
» Here’s one in the back yard garden last summer.
» White-tailed Deer at iNaturalist

June 7 posts (13; missing 2018, 2019, and 2020)

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Thom Mitchell
Mags ace
Oh how precious!
July 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet! And all ready to supper and breakfast on your garden plants!
July 11th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
How fabulous
July 11th, 2025  
