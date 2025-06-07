Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Bedding down for the night
Or so s/he thought. 6:30 p.m. and this was in the front yard garden, below the living room window. I inched closer and closer until off it dashed.
Probably a White-tailed Deer (
Odocoileus virginianus
); that seems to be what species is around here.
» Here’s one in the back yard garden
last summer
.
»
White-tailed Deer at iNaturalist
PXL_20250607_233006742_LE15tm
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
Tags
deer
,
fawn
,
white-tailed deer
,
odocoileus virginianus
,
tmdeer
,
tm-p8
,
tm07jun
,
cervidae
Mags
ace
Oh how precious!
July 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet! And all ready to supper and breakfast on your garden plants!
July 11th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
How fabulous
July 11th, 2025
