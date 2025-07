Off they go for the public library’s book sale. One of my grad school textbooks; first- and second-editions of my mentor’s main work; a textbook from which I taught my favorite class a few times. But it’s time. This part of my life is in the past and my goal is to fit my geek-books in less-that-a-full bookcase. We’ll see!I would still like to learn a little about “topology,” but the red book in the photo is probably not the one from which I’m going to learn most easily. » Topology at Wikipedia June 16 posts (16; no “misses”)[ PXL_20250616_134226405_LE15tm :: cell phone ]