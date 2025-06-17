Previous
Here's a ‘solution’ by rhoing
219 / 365

Here's a ‘solution’

The “after” photo of the proper electrical receptacle for our new range.
» The “before” photo.

June 17 posts (17; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250617_211448830_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Huge improvement!
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact