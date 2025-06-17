Sign up
Here's a ‘solution’
The “after” photo of the proper electrical receptacle for our new range.
The “before” photo
[ PXL_20250617_211448830_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
KV
ace
Huge improvement!
July 29th, 2025
