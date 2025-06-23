2–3 hours to assemble …

This dresser has a “locking system.” In an attempt to prevent the dresser from tipping over, there is a very clever system that prevents more-than-one drawer from being open at a time. When I open a drawer, the system engages and no other drawers can be opened. Good so far.
Unfortunately, when the drawer is closed, the locking system does not fully reset. So other drawers still cannot be opened. Sometimes even the drawer that was open can’t be opened again.
I have contacted the seller and a replacement order is being sent. I will not have to disassemble this one, repack it, and send it back. However, I will have to spend 2–3 more hours to assemble its replacement. Sigh.