Previous
2–3 hours to assemble … by rhoing
220 / 365

2–3 hours to assemble …

… and it doesn’t work properly. Sigh.

This dresser has a “locking system.” In an attempt to prevent the dresser from tipping over, there is a very clever system that prevents more-than-one drawer from being open at a time. When I open a drawer, the system engages and no other drawers can be opened. Good so far.

Unfortunately, when the drawer is closed, the locking system does not fully reset. So other drawers still cannot be opened. Sometimes even the drawer that was open can’t be opened again.

I have contacted the seller and a replacement order is being sent. I will not have to disassemble this one, repack it, and send it back. However, I will have to spend 2–3 more hours to assemble its replacement. Sigh.

June 23 posts (16; missing 2017)

[ PXL_20250623_222552384_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact