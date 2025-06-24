Sign up
221 / 365
Yee-aah. We’ll see how long this lasts…
No need to comment! The dresser may not work, but my socks still need to go somewhere!
June 24 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250625_003108957_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
221
Photo Details
25th June 2025 5:31am
socks
organized
organization
selective-coloring
tmselectivecoloring
tm-p8
tm24jun
