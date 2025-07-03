Previous
Tiger Lily bublets by rhoing
222 / 365

Tiger Lily bublets

One way that lilies propogate is from these bublets that grow from the stem.

Not one of our plants, but a SIL’s. He’s become more than a bit of a plant geek since we last visited.

Submitted as Lilium lancifolium or “Tiger Lily”: [ iNaturalist ]
Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages ]

July 3 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250703_202715768_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

