222 / 365
Tiger Lily bublets
One way that lilies propogate is from these bublets that grow from the stem.
Not one of our plants, but a SIL’s. He’s become more than a bit of a plant geek since we last visited.
Submitted as
Lilium lancifolium
or “Tiger Lily”: [
iNaturalist
]
Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
PhytoImages
]
[ PXL_20250703_202715768_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Tags
plant
fruit
leaves
lily
tiger lily
lilium
liliaceae
tmplants
tmfruit
tmleaves
tm-p8
tm03jul
lilium lancifolium
bublets
